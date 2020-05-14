HIGH POINT, N.C. (CBS LOCAL) – The bond between siblings was on full display earlier this month when a brother drove from New Jersey to North Carolina to deliver N95 masks to his sister. Joshua Yajcaji and a friend traveled the 500+ miles from Brick, New Jersey to High Point, North Carolina on May 7th.

Yajcaji’s sister, Alexis Schulman, is a registered nurse at a Cone Health facility in North Carolina that only treats COVID-19 patients. He delivered 350 N95 masks to Alexis and her coworkers. Yajcaji said, “I drove it down and wanted to personally hand it over. More of a, not, ‘Here you go, here’s the PPE.’ It’s more, ‘Here you go, we’re in this together.”

Yajcaji works for Vivint Solar. When the company decided to donate the masks, Yajcaji suggested donating them to his sister’s team. Yajcaji said, “We need to stay together in all this, and I think that was more a part of the gesture than anything. You know, ‘Hey, look, I’m here for you.’”