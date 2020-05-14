BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Deaths, Just 6 Additional Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Beaver County, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Governor Tom Wolf, Harrisburg, Local News


HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will announce Friday that additional counties will be moving to the ‘yellow’ phase of his reopening plan amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvanians can expect more reopening announcements Friday.

Governor Wolf said that the decision of which counties will transition to ‘yellow’ will be made Friday morning.

This news comes as all of the counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been moved to the ‘yellow’ phase with the exception of Beaver County.

It is unknown at this time whether Beaver County will be included in the group of counties moved to the ‘yellow’ phase on Friday.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments