



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will announce Friday that additional counties will be moving to the ‘yellow’ phase of his reopening plan amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said Pennsylvanians can expect more reopening announcements Friday.

Governor Wolf said that the decision of which counties will transition to ‘yellow’ will be made Friday morning.

This news comes as all of the counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been moved to the ‘yellow’ phase with the exception of Beaver County.

Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania. We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open. And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline. There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green. pic.twitter.com/NahiYrKovo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 22, 2020

It is unknown at this time whether Beaver County will be included in the group of counties moved to the ‘yellow’ phase on Friday.

