PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As nearly all of Southwestern Pennsylvania is set to move into the ‘yellow’ phase and begin reopening, National Park Sites in the area will be opening for recreational access.
The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities and increasing access to its park sites on a case-by-case basis amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Starting on May 15, the following parks will reopen:
- Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic site
- Trails, Picnic Areas, Staple Bend Tunnel
- Flight 93 National Memorial
- Trails, Tower of Voices, Flight Path, Memorial Plaza, Wall of Names
- Fort Necessity National Battlefield
- Trails, Fort Grounds, Battlefield
- Friendship Hill National Historic Site
- Trails and Grounds
- Johnstown Flood National Memorial
- Trails, North and South Abutment, Picnic Area
Visitor centers and public restrooms will remain closed. Portable restrooms will be available at all five park locations.
The National Park Service is reminding visitors of the need to practice social distancing, all while following CDC guidelines.
Details on additional park reopening will be available online.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.