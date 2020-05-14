PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second straight year, the men’s basketball City Game between the Duquesne Dukes and Pittsburgh Panthers won’t be played as officials from both universities announced Thursday.

“Despite a March 2019, public statement and verbal commitment to resume the City Game in 2020-21 and 2021-22, we were informed by Pitt that they do not wish to play Duquesne at PPG Paints Arena in either year,” said Duquesne University athletic director Dave Harper in an official statement Thursday.

This is the statement from Duquesne AD Dave Harper about why City game won’t be played this season. pic.twitter.com/oaGhvd5wI3 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 14, 2020

Harper went on to say there is a possibility the Dukes and Panthers rival resumes in 2021-22, but the game would be played in Oakland, as the Panthers brought forward the offer.

Harper stated Duquesne continues to consider the standing offer.

“Coach Capel and I regularly discuss non-conference scheduling and how to balance it against 20 ACC games, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge as well as special opportunities like this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational. A game with Duquesne this season did not fit with our non-ACC scheduling model. However, we have provided Duquesne with a game contract to play at the Petersen Events Center during the 2021-22 season and we are awaiting their response to our offer to play,” said Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke.

For now, the series will continue to be suspended.

Pitt last defeated Duquesne Nov. 30, 2018, 74-53 at PPG Paints Arena.

The game was previously played at the Mellon Arena.

Both sites are just blocks from the Duquesne University campus and minutes from the Oakland campus of Pitt.

Harper concluded by stating it was the Panthers who declined to play for this upcoming season, after both teams couldn’t agree to a deal to play the game in 2019 for the first time since 1969.

The Panthers hold the lead in the all-time series 55-32.