PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing felony charges after allegedly committing an extensive scheme involving the purchase and resale of vehicles.

Police say that Henry Reese, of Pittsburgh allegedly used bad checks to purchase vehicles from dealerships and then resold them to other individuals.

Police say that Reese did so without the proper paperwork involving registration and title transfers and without collecting any sales tax.

As a result, the victims did not receive the vehicle they were attempting to purchase and also lost the money they paid for the vehicles.

Reese is being charged with:

29 felony counts of theft by deception

22 felony counts of receiving stolen property

19 misdemeanor counts of bad checks

Numerous other charges related to the transfer and sale of vehicles

The investigation into Reese’s scheme was conducted jointly between the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, taking place across multiple jurisdictions.

Reese is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on an unrelated matter and charges.

Police say he will be arraigned on these new charges in the future.