ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Nine local police and fire departments honored the 300 workers at Vincentian Home in McCandless amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Allegheny County Police Department said the essential workers were greeted by a group of 20-plus emergency vehicles, while officers clapped and held signs of encouragement during a shift change on Thursday.
Each worker was also given a bag with cookies and chips.
“After shift change was over, the officers and firefighters paraded their vehicles past the dedicated isolation wing which is staffed to care for up to 14 individuals with Covid-19,” the county police posted on Facebook. “Officers blared the sirens on their vehicles and conveyed to the workers a message that we are in this fight together.”
The Allegheny County Police department was joined Thursday by officers from Hampton Township Police Department, Ross Township Police Department, Northern Regional Police Department, University of Pittsburgh Police Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County Police Department, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania State Police and members of the McCandless Volunteer Fire Company.
