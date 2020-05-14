Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three juveniles were apprehended after a Walgreens employee was assaulted, police say.
Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to an attempted robbery call at the Walgreens at 5956 Centre Avenue.
Police say they found an employee who was assaulted by multiple suspects.
Police canvassed the area and located several juveniles who matched descriptions of the suspects from witnesses.
The juveniles fled on foot, but three were apprehended, police say.
Two more suspects are at large, police say.
The suspects face charges of robbery and conspiracy.
The employee was not seriously injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
