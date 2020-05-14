Coronavirus Cooking: The Most Searched Recipe In Every State During QuarantineFind the most popular eats for your home state and across the country during the coronavirus quarantine.

Quarantine Recipes: How To Make Homemade BagelsSee how to make your own homemade bagels while stuck inside during quarantine.

Coronavirus Diet: 9 Foods That Promote Relaxation To Help You Stay CalmFeeling on edge lately? With everything going on, take a moment for yourself by preparing one (or more) of these relaxation inducing meals.

5 Rules For The Best Tofu You've Ever Had, From Vegetarian ChefsAdd some tofu to your dinner menu with these expert tips from top vegetarian chefs.

Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine DinnerEasy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.

Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough StarterLooking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!