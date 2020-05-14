PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting next week, the Port Authority says it will restore selected bus routes to regular weekday schedules.
The Port Authority announced Thursday that 39 routes will resume a regular weekday schedule starting on Monday.
“An additional 32 routes, including all three light rail lines, will continue to operate on reduced service schedules while Port Authority’s Service Development team monitors ridership levels. Adjustments will be made to accommodate ridership where possible,” the Port Authority said in a statement.
The Port Authority says it will still disinfect vehicles and stations daily. They are also asking riders to still wear masks and use rear-door boarding.
The vehicle capacity limits are still in effect.
The bus routes returning to a regular weekday schedule are:
1-Freeport Road; 2-Mount Royal; 4-Troy Hill; 6-Spring Hill; 8-Perrysville; 11-Fineview; 12-McKnight; 13-Bellevue; 14-Ohio Valley; 15-Charles; 17-Shadeland; 20-Kennedy; 22-McCoy; 24-West Park; 26-Chartiers; 27-Fairywood; 29-Robinson; 31-Bridgeville; 36-Banksville; 38-Greentree; 39-Brookline; 40-Mt. Washington; 41-Bower Hill; 43-Bailey; 44-Knoxville; 48-Arlington; 53L-Homestead Park Limited; 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side; 56-Lincoln Place; 57-Hazelwood; 58-Greenfield; 74-Homewood-Squirrel Hill; 75-Ellsworth; 79-East Hills; 82-Lincoln; 86-Liberty; 87-Friendship; 88-Penn; Y46-Elizabeth Flyer
You must log in to post a comment.