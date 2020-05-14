BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Death Toll Grows To 3,943
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A late-night fire destroyed a home that was under renovation in New Castle.

Around 11:00 p.m. the fire broke out at the home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The flames spread to a neighboring house which woke up the man living there. He was able to get out of his home safely.

According to the neighbor, a couple had been renovating the home where the fire started and they were there earlier in the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

