Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced the dates and times for their upcoming 2020 preseason schedule on Thursday morning.
It was previously announced in March that the Steelers would play the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Game game in Canton, OH. The teams will play at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 8:20 p.m.
Following the Hall of Fame Game, the Steelers will host back-to-back preseason games before playing two preseason games on the road.
- Friday, August 14th — Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 23rd — New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 28th — Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, September 3rd — Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, 7:30 p.m
The Steelers will kick off their regular season on September 14th, facing the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.