



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A teenager is accused of kicking and punching two nurses at a local hospital.

Hospitals are places of healing. But for two Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital nurses, it was anything but.

“One of the nurses had a red mark on her face where she was kicked,” Capt. Robert Stafford of the Greensburg Police Department said.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Aiden Edwards was a patient at the hospital when he attacked one of his attending nurses.

“The first assault occurred at 7:30, while one of the nurses was in his room. He became irate and punched her several times in her chest,” Stafford said.

Greensburg police say Edwards also repeatedly kicked the woman in the head.

A few hours later, nearly the exact same thing happened with a different nurse, police say.

“He again became irate and grabbed the second nurse by her shirt and kicked her several times in her face,” Stafford said.

The nature of Edwards’ stay at the hospital is unknown. The nurses suffered superficial wounds, but are going to be ok, officials say.

Edwards is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

He will face a preliminary arrangement once released from the hospital.