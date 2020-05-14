



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple with Pittsburgh ties got the surprise of a lifetime when they were married by the stars of the TV show “The Office.”

John Lush — a University of Pittsburgh graduate — and Susan Hedrick, a West Virginia University graduate, got engaged in 2019.

Both are fans of “The Office,” and Lush proposed to Hedrick outside of a gas station, mimicking an iconic proposal scene in the show.

In the scene, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) proposes to Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) at a gas station in the rain.

“That scene is iconic, and it’s something that is really important to both of us,” said Lush. “So I knew that that would be a great way to make the connection.”

Equally as memorable to fans of the show is the wedding between Krasinski and Fischer’s characters, where the entire cast dances down the aisle at the start of the ceremony to Chris Brown’s “Forever.”

For Hedrick and Lush, it looked as if a wedding would not happen this year as originally planned.

Then Krasinski and his new YouTube series “Some Good News” stepped in.

The show, hosted by Krasinski, highlights positive news in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The producer reached out to us and asked if we wanted to talk about how the proposal was connected to the proposal on the show,” said Lush.

When the couple logged on, it was much more than talking about their proposal.

“I just got ordained as a minister for you guys,” Krasinski told them in the video.

Lush and Hedrick got married in a surprise virtual wedding, with their family, friends, Krasinski and Fischer in attendance.

Country music star Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band also played a song for the couple.

That wasn’t the last surprise for the newlyweds.

“Susan and John, because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” Krasinski told the couple.

In separate video chat boxes, the entire cast of “The Office” emerged onto the screen, recreating the dance from Jim and Pam’s wedding.

“We just couldn’t keep up with everybody that was there,” Hedrick said. “It was just incredible just looking at all the little boxes that popped up. It was disbelief, I mean, shock.”

The video took off and has over 9.5 million views on YouTube since being posted three days ago.

“It was just one of those moments that was … never be able to recreate,” Lush said.