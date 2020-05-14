CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The path to reopening in West Virginia runs through the phone.
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday said he is lifting coronavirus restrictions on gyms after business owners called his office, a day after he bent to similar requests from tanning salons.
Gyms can reopen Monday.
Tanning salons, restaurants at half capacity, big-box stores, and businesses that rent all-terrain vehicles, bicycles and other outdoor recreational items can reopen Thursday.
Campgrounds can also reopen for in-state residents Thursday.
Justice told reporters it is “absolutely, 180 degrees wrong” to suggest he is making decisions based on who calls his office.
