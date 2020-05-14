



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Zoom Video Communications is opening two new research and development offices and one of them will be here in Pittsburgh.

“Today’s announcement underscores what we expect will be a remarkable partnership between Zoom and the Pittsburgh community,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, President of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, the economic development affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “Being selected by Zoom as one of two U.S. engineering hub expansion sites endorses the region as a top destination to recruit, attract and invest in specialized tech talent and expertise.”

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald tweeted his support of the decision.

Today’s @zoom_us announcement is great news for the region. Even in the midst of a pandemic, our future is bright. Thank you @zoom_us. We look forward to helping you grow. Pgh & @Allegheny_Co is a great place to do business, particularly for tech-based, future facing companies. — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) May 14, 2020

According to Zoom, they will be looking for space near Carnegie Mellon University but no plans for office space has been finalized yet.

“We are so thrilled that Zoom is planning to establish a research and development center in Pittsburgh, a world-leading hub for engineering, computer science, and artificial intelligence,” said Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University. “With our visionary faculty and exceptionally talented students, Carnegie Mellon is catalyzing revolutionary work to accelerate digital transformation across markets and industries, and we look forward to partnering with Zoom to enhance their remarkable momentum in defining the future of virtual interactions.”

Zoom is also planning to open an office in Phoenix.