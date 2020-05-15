BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Deaths, Just 6 Additional Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Department of Health, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,582 Coronavirus cases on Friday, and two additional deaths.

Officials report that 290 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

The death toll now stands at 141. All victims are adults between the ages of 42-103.

Health officials say, as of Thursday, 22,545 tests have been administered across the county.

As of this morning, Allegheny County is one of the 13 counties that has moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments (3)