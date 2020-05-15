



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,582 Coronavirus cases on Friday, and two additional deaths.

Officials report that 290 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases.

The death toll now stands at 141. All victims are adults between the ages of 42-103.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for May 14, 2020.

The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported. pic.twitter.com/oSnwhsynFD — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 14, 2020

Health officials say, as of Thursday, 22,545 tests have been administered across the county.

As of this morning, Allegheny County is one of the 13 counties that has moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

