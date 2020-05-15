



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many local charities hold spring fundraisers, like walks and galas, that provide critical funding for their cause, but those are all canceled and charities are looking for alternatives.

On Friday, KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen emceed the first-ever virtual “March for Babies,” a walk she has emceed in person for the past 13 years for the March of Dimes.

The March of Dimes has a proud history, funding the development of the polio vaccine here in Pittsburgh and holding its first charity walk 50 years ago.

“It was called Walk America when we first started,” says Barbara Roth, Executive Director of the Western Pennsylvania region for the March of Dimes. “[March for Babies] is our largest fundraising event. It’s a grassroots fundraiser, where anybody and everybody can participate.”

This year’s virtual March for Babies was a live, online Zoom presentation combining all nine walks around the region, followed by a national online event.

Parents talked about how the March of Dimes helped them and their family when they had a premature child.

Roth says despite the pandemic, the mission is still relevant.

“We know that moms can’t wait. Babies can’t wait. You can’t pause pregnancy. It’s our largest fundraising event,” she said.

Fundraising efforts have gone virtual too.

Sam Rotellini raised $5,000 for the March of Dimes by pledging to shave off his hair. Many corporate sponsors have continued their generosity.

So far, the Western Pennsylvania March of Dimes has raised 60 percent of what they usually raise, so there’s more work to be done.

“We raise a little over a million dollars each year. We’re not there,” says Roth. “We know that this is really going to be a year-round campaign.”

Many other non-profits are doing online events this spring.

For more information on all these charities, visit:

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is providing an evening of online family entertainment with a spaghetti dinner delivered to go with it. And the Pittsburgh Opera is doing a “pay-per-view” style online video presentation in place of its spring gala.