HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Secretary of Health Dr. Levine announced that coronavirus has peaked in Pennsylvania.

Levine cited a decreasing rate of cases statewide over the last two weeks in a press conference Friday. There are still “pockets of outbreaks” that are of concern to the state health department, but these are being monitored.

