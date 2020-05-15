HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Secretary of Health Dr. Levine announced that coronavirus has peaked in Pennsylvania.
Good news, PA—the current #COVID19 outbreak has peaked in Pennsylvania. Thank you for your efforts!
Although we are on the decline, we must continue efforts, like social distancing + wearing masks in public, to help prevent a resurgence + keep counties moving in right direction. pic.twitter.com/m7Ha7sawQ5
— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 15, 2020
Levine cited a decreasing rate of cases statewide over the last two weeks in a press conference Friday. There are still “pockets of outbreaks” that are of concern to the state health department, but these are being monitored.
The rate of infection has been declining over the last 14 days across the state. That’s good news for PA as we continue to move to a carefully-coordinated opening.
It’s important to remember that as counties move to yellow, we still have to be careful + continue our efforts. https://t.co/43JFcI5yWl
— Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) May 15, 2020
