



Peony

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Peony was rescued by our Humane Society Police Officers from a neglectful situation. She is rather timid and fearful of new people, places and situations, but she is working hard with our staff and volunteers to learn trust and confidence. Peony would do best in a settled home with older children and a family who is willing to continue working with her. She would also prefer to be the only dog in the home so you can focus all of your love and attention on her!

To find out more about how to adopt any of the dogs at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Kaley

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

My name is Kaley. I had a happy home and life until my owner became ill and had to give up her three beloved kitties. I am 10-years-old and now looking for my forever home. I get along with other cats, and children. In fact, I am used to being around well-behaved kids who visited often but did not live with us. I enjoy lots of attention and have never been outdoors.

I am eligible for the Orphans of the Storm Golden Buddies Program that matches senior pets (6+ years-old) with senior citizens (65+ years-old.)

To find out more about how to adopt Kaley, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24