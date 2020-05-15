



HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) — Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania are emerging from lockdown Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to announce that 12 more counties will soon join them in a partial easing of pandemic restrictions.

Gov. Tom Wolf his set to announce the next round of “Yellow Phase” reopenings and Beaver County is in the mix.

The Associated Press has learned that Wolf is planning to announce Friday that effective May 22, Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan.

That means the governor’s stay-at-home orders are lifted and retailers and other types of businesses may reopen.

Beaver County is the only county in Southwestern Pennsylvania not moving to the “Yellow Phase” today.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine sent a message previewing the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday night.

The county was not included in last week’s announcement because of a high number of coronavirus cases, mainly at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvanians should expect more reopening announcements today.

The counties moving into the “yellow” phase today are Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

The 24 counties that moved into the “yellow” phase on May 8 were Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.

Gov. Wolf has emphasized that “yellow means caution” and moving to the “Yellow Phase” does not mean the end of social distancing and precautions.

13 counties moved to yellow phase today + started reopening. Please continue these actions while in 🟡 phase: 😷 wear a cloth mask when you leave home

↔️ practice social distancing + keep 6 feet away from others

👏 wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer pic.twitter.com/aR7YTNdgb5 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 15, 2020

Other parts of the state, including the Philadelphia area, will stay in the “Red Phase” of the plan. Gov. Wolf has extended the Stay-At-Home Order for those areas through June 4.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)