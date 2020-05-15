HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A Butler County state representative is seeking to pose legislation calling for the impeachment of Governor Tom Wolf.

Daryl Metcalfe is a Republican state representative from Butler County. According to a press release, he is asking colleagues in the state House of Representatives to co-sponsor legislation to impeach Gov. Wolf.

In an official memorandum, Metcalfe stated the main reason for impeachment was the Governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“In particular, his order mandating the closure of physical locations of all businesses that he has deemed ‘non-life sustaining’ has violated our citizens’ rights in many devastating ways,” the memo read. “His order constitutes a taking of property from business owners without just compensation. The lack of due process and judicial review permitted under his order also violates the Constitution. In addition, this order coupled with the stay-at-home order, has violated our rights to free speech and assembly.”

Metcalfe also cited a “lack of transparency” from the Wolf administration, saying that agencies had not been responsive to requests for records or giving reasons for certain decisions made in light of the pandemic. Additionally, Metcalfe cited reported unemployment claims issues from those laid off during the crisis and that Wolf’s actions regarding nursing and care facilities during this crisis were “particularly disturbing.”

“As Gov. Wolf has violated so many of our fundamental rights as citizens of the Commonwealth, I will be introducing a resolution impeaching the governor and exhibiting Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. His actions plainly constitute the misbehavior in office required for his impeachment under the Pennsylvania Constitution,” Metcalfe wrote in the memo. “While these are certainly challenging times, Gov. Wolf must be held accountable for his actions that have harmed so many of our citizens and violated so many of our rights. No individual or office is above the law.”

At Friday’s coronavirus briefing with Governor Wolf, he responded to a question from reporters about the proposed impeachment:

“Well I’m not a lawyer but I can’t wait to see the legal arguments…in that case,” Wolf said.