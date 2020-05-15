Comments
GLEN HAZEL (KDKA) — Family members of Kane Living Center residents protested outside the facility Friday for its handling of the coronavirus.
Kane Living Facility has reported 18 deaths, and 76 other people at the facility have coronavirus cases in addition to 42 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
Protesters called for change.
“The virus needs not to be spread because if the virus is spread in here, the virus will spread in our community,” said Terri Shields of Hazelwood. “And we don’t need the virus spreading in our communities. We don’t need any more casualties.”
The state Department of Health says it is working with all long-term care facilities to stop the spread of the virus.
