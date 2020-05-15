PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shoppers and sales clerks remained cautious — observing the rules of social distancing.

But today life returned to shuttered business districts like this one after some very dark days. After a month and a half in hibernation, the stay at home order has been lifted and signs of life have returned to Pittsburgh’s shuttered business districts.

“It almost feels like we were in jail and we just got let out,” said Jimmy Coen.

For the first time in weeks, shoppers could actually go inside COEN’s Yinzer’s and consider buying a Steeler jersey — a sign that some sense of normalcy had returned after some very dark days.

“You know it’s like a breath of fresh air,” he said.

While first-day business was soft for many retailers, Little’s Shoes in Squirrel Hill didn’t miss a beat — even under the precautions of social distancing. The new normal here requires all customers and salespeople to wear masks and gloves and the number of patrons at one time is limited.

“You can see people are ready to see what that new norm is, and go out in masks and gloves and be safe and careful and learn that you can live safely,” said Owner Justin Sigal.

Loyal Customers like Lucy Leitner are the hope of local merchants.

“I’ve already been to The Exchange and I’m going to the bookstore after that and go on a spree — local Squirrel Hill stores,” she said.