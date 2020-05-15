PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be among the businesses reopening as Allegheny and the surrounding counties move into the yellow phase on Friday.

However, with the restrictions in place, it could mean long lines for customers.

A total of 232 stores across 36 counties will be open but there will limited in-store access. These limitations include no more than 25 people inside the store at all times, that includes customers and employees. The first hour of shopping will be reserved for those at the highest risk of being infected with COVID-19, like those 65-years-old and up.

Customers will be required to wear a mask while inside the store and they are encouraged not to touch products unless they are planning on purchasing them,

“We really don’t know what to expect,” said Shawn Kelly, the press secretary of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in a phone interview. “We think there’s a lot of pent up demand for these products. We think there may be lines at various points during the day. When we opened our first stores a week ago, there were at times lines but customers have been very good.”

Stores that are reopening will still continue to offer curbside pickup and online ordering.