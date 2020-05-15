



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh hosted the second installment of “Living Room Sports” on Friday with Devlin Hodges and Zach Banner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Duck” Hodges was forced into action last season after injuries to quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He compiled a 3-3 record for the Steelers as a starter, throwing for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

Zach Banner is an offensive tackle for the Steelers who is notorious for his jovial attitude and best known in Pittsburgh for being announced as an eligible receiver.

Walsh asked Banner about what happened last season in Arizona when he was wide open on “72 is eligible.”

Banner joked, “What happened is, we had a mediocre quarterback in that week and we got a mediocre result.”

It’s all in good fun between these two teammates.

WATCH: Devlin Hodges And Zach Banner Talk About Their Charities



Hodges took the city of Pittsburgh by storm last season and his nickname became a true calling card for him with Steelers nation.

From duck calls in the stadium to television commercials, “Duck Season” ran wild in 2019 throughout the city.

Hodges always believed that he could play in the NFL but was surprised that his opportunity came this soon.

“There’s still times to this day where I am like, “This is crazy,’” Hodges said.

Both Hodges and Banner stay connected with their communities through their various charities.

WATCH: Devlin Hodges And Zach Banner Play This Or That



Banner created his own foundation, the B3 Foundation, which works with children in Tacoma, Los Angeles, and Guam to empower student leaders in underprivileged communities.

Hodges works with the Catch a Dream Foundation, which grants once-in-a-lifetime hunting and fishing experiences to children who have life-threatening illnesses.

“Living Room Sports” airs each Friday on KDKA and CBSN Pittsburgh at 7:30 PM.