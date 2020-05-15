



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL is considering changes to the Rooney Rule.

NFL.com is reporting the league will present two resolutions that would incentivize teams to hire more minority head coaches and general managers.

The first change would remove the anti-tampering barrier that allows teams to block assistant coaches from interviewing for other teams’ coordinator positions. The second change would reward teams who hire minority head coaches and general managers with improved draft spots, NFL.com reports.

The resolutions will be presented on Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the league’s owners.

Mike Tomlin is one of four non-white head coaches in the NFL. Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins, Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins are the other three.

The Rooney Rule is named after late Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

The rule requires league teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior football operation jobs.

In January, Steelers President Art Rooney II said he is not happy with the way the rule is being used and implemented throughout the league.