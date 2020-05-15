PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Even as Allegheny County moves into the yellow reopening phase, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has announced all of their park facilities and restrooms operated by the conservancy will remain closed.
“The health and safety of our community, employees, and volunteers remains our top priority as we continue combating COVID-19,” said Catherine Qureshi, acting chief operating officer, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “As the stay-at-home order for our community is lifted, aggressive mitigation remains. It is vital that park visitors continue to follow recommended safety guidelines when visiting public spaces.”
All of their public programming and special events are also postponed until further notice. They are offering digital events and “Parks To Go” a nature resource package and education program on their website.
This closure affects the Frick Environmental Center, Parks Conservancy South Side offices, Schenley Plaza maintenance building, Schenley Park Cafe and Visitor Center, and the horticulture and forestry facility.
Updates on when the parks may reopen and other resources regarding public parks can be found on their dedicated COVID-19 website.
