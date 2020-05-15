



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus is hard enough for adults to understand, let alone children.

A local pediatrician has written an e-book for children to answer their questions.

Kids can listen to the book, “Because of the Coronavirus,” on YouTube, or parents can read it to them on Facebook.

“All we want to do is help children understand what’s going on and to let them know they are not in this all alone,” Dr. Deborah Rothenstein said

Rotenstein, a pediatrician with Allegheny Health Network, says she wrote the book after she broke a promise to a young family member.

“I made a promise to my three-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter that I would see her in three months,” Rothenstein said. “She lives in Israel. I was there in January. She was sad I was leaving, and I said I would come back in three months. And then COVID hit and I couldn’t go back.”

Dr. Rotenstein says she has written several children’s books, but “Because of the Coronavirus” has a special meaning during these difficult times.

“It just sort of describes what is going on and describes what a virus is in very simple terms,” she said.

The book is free. All Dr. Rotenstein is asking is that you give a donation to a charity supporting first responders.

NOTE: KDKA is reviving our segment with Brenda Waters called “On A Positive Note.”

We want to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.