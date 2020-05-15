PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Air National Guard has postponed a flyover of hospitals in Pittsburgh to honor essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flyover will now be on Tuesday, May 19 at 12:18 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard announced two aircraft will fly over hospitals in the Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Harrisburg areas.

The flyover will begin at Forbes Hospital at approximately 12:18 p.m., continue over other local hospitals, and finish at UPMC Shadyside at approximately 12:26 p.m. before the aircraft head off to Johnstown and Harrisburg.

The 171st Refueling Wing and the 193rd Special Operations Wing will perform the event as part of Operation American Resolve.

“Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer,” the Pennsylvania Air National Guard said in a statement, according to the Post-Gazette. “This is an opportunity for the Air Force to salute the Americans who are selflessly supporting our communities during this trying time while also conducting needed training.”

The flyover will feature a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130J Super J aircraft, the Post-Gazette reports.

Officials encourage citizens to maintain proper social distancing while watching.