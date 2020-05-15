



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 986 new cases of Coronavirus on Friday, in addition to 124 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 60,622.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 4,342.

Of the 124 new deaths reported today, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks; 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days.

In total, 259,210 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release, “As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 28% of the cases, jumping over the 50-64 age group, which has about 26% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 12,937 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,039 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 14,976. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 2,991 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,349 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,582 positive and probable cases on Friday, which is the lowest number of new Coronavirus cases here in more than a month. Allegheny County has had 141 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 83. Westmoreland County has had 32 deaths.

