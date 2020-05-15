BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf To Announce Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All employees, passengers and visitors to Pittsburgh International Airport facilities will be required to wear a mask starting May 18.

“We’re committed to enhancing the health and safety of passengers and staff in our facilities,” Pittsburgh International Airport said in a tweet. It also cited this policy is following CDC guidelines.

