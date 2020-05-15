PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All employees, passengers and visitors to Pittsburgh International Airport facilities will be required to wear a mask starting May 18.
“We’re committed to enhancing the health and safety of passengers and staff in our facilities,” Pittsburgh International Airport said in a tweet. It also cited this policy is following CDC guidelines.
We’re committed to enhancing the health and safety of passengers and staff in our facilities. Beginning May 18, all employees, passengers and visitors will be required to wear face coverings (per CDC age and medical condition guidelines) on airport property. pic.twitter.com/EgGH3MeeVd
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) May 15, 2020
