



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials finally have a timetable for reopening 10th Street downtown where a sinkhole opened up last year swallowing part of a bus.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority say with the county entering the “Yellow Phase” of the state’s Coronavirus containment plan, work will resume to repair the massive hole on Monday.

The hope to have it all finished and reopened to traffic by late June, as long as the weather cooperates.

The street has been closed since last October when the hole opened up and the back end of a Port Authority bus fell in. A car nearly fell in the hole as well.

Crews closed down the road between Penn and Liberty Avenues.

The work left to be done includes:

• Telecommunications contractors repairing damaged conduit

• Back-filling sinkhole with stone

• Installing granite curbs

• Rebuilding two catch basins

• Reconstructing damaged sidewalks

• Installing tree boxes

• Installing and repainting new stamped concrete cross-walks

When the sinkhole opened up in the fall, Pittsburgh Public Safety estimated repairs would take about eight weeks.

When work resumes Monday, May 18, crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

The restoration is being down under a cost-sharing agreement between PWSA and the city.