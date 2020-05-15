Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department says it needs help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide in Wilkinsburg.
Officials were called to a shooting in the area of Laketon Road and Robinson Boulevard on Wednesday night in Wilkinsburg.
First responders found the victim and performed life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old died from his injuries, police say.
The teenager was identified as Marcus Wells Jr.
The police released surveillance photos on Friday.
“During their continued investigation, detectives obtained security camera footage of the suspect while he was engaged in the assault,” county police said in the release.
Police say to call 1-833-255-8477 with any information.
