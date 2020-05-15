



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Parks Department has announced that six county pools and spray parks will be closed this summer.

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions and limits on mass gatherings, Boyce Park Wave Pool, Deer Lakes Spray Park, North Park Swimming Pool, Round Hill Spray Park, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool, and South Park Wave Pool are all closed for the summer.

Also, the City of Pittsburgh announced that a host of changes and cancellations that will impact summertime activities.

Among them is the cancellation of Fourth of July fireworks and The Great Race.

The Great Race will be held virtually and more information is on the race’s website.

“Pittsburgh residents have done a great job during these trying times staying safe and looking out for each other. The data shows the battle against this pandemic is far from over, however, and we must keep social distancing and other measures in place to win this fight, even when we’re enjoying the outdoors,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

Also canceled are city-sponsored concerts, summer camps, Citiparks summer youth baseball league, summer line dancing, and pistons in the park.

However, several activities in Pittsburgh are still allowed to occur including drive-in movies, farmer’s markets, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, skate parks, frisbee golf, lawn bowling, and the expanded summer food program.

Decisions are still being made on other activities and facilities. This includes recreation centers, senior healthy living centers, block party permits, Mellon Tennis Bubble, bocci courts, art cart, water fountains, park restrooms, and organized group sports such as deck hockey, soccer, and basketball.

Physically distant programs with limited participants will begin on Monday, including youth mountain biking, outdoor yoga, bike lessons, nature programs, and others. The full list can be found on the county parks website.

Outdoor facility rentals will still be available starting on Saturday but renters and guests must follow CDC, Pa. Department of Health, and Allegheny County Health Department guidelines.