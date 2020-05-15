



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Saint Vincent College announced it intends to resume on-campus classes for the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.

“There are factors with this pandemic that are beyond our control,” wrote college president Father Paul, “and we will continue to follow all directives and best practices for the health and safety of everyone on campus. With that in mind, we are preparing to begin the fall semester in the manner we are accustomed, as a residential campus with face-to-face instruction.”

The college has created the Forward Together Advisory Committee which will assess how to allow students, staff and faculty onto campus safely. The committee is made up of administrative officials, faculty and healthcare professionals.

The committee will monitor changes that need to be made to residence life, dining services and classroom sizes in order to ensure the safety on everyone on campus.

The full letter detailing the college’s plan can be found here.