



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Shoppers and business owners in Westmoreland County were excited to take advantage of the newly instituted “yellow” phase.

Friday was a beautiful day for them as they were back in operation.

“It felt like a breath of fresh air,” shopper Kelly Dinsmore said. “It’s amazing to see people out and about to support our hometown.”

Shops and other retail operations were permitted to reopen as coronavirus restrictions were loosened.

“Ron was climbing the wall. He has to work, he’s never going to retire,” said Bev Mancuso about her husband, Ron.

The couple’s shop, Mancuso’s, has been shuttered since mid-March.

The couple is now cautiously optimistic about the future.

“It’s good to be open, makes you feel happy again,” said Beth.

Across the street at Penelope’s, Mary Wilmes admitted to a few butterflies about being back in business.

“It was a little scary almost,” Wilmes said. “I’ve been gone so long. Are people going to come back? Am I going to know what I’m doing?”

Business owners say they’re adhering to social distancing policies to keep customers safe.

Dinsmore and crew took to downtown Greensburg to spend some green and spread some cheer on Friday.

The sidewalk decorations and drawings are their efforts.

“We went around, chalked the sidewalks with little fun pictures and sayings like, ‘Welcome back, we missed you.’ Some rainbows to spread a little positivity for everyone coming back,” Dinsmore said.