ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The number of polling places available to Pennsylvania voters will be limited on June 2.
The primary election is slated for June 2, with county and state officials advocating for mail-in ballots. In-person voting is still permitted in all counties, and the polling locations available to the public in Allegheny County have just been announced.
According to county officials, households with eligible voters will be sent a postcard informing them of their polling place. Additional announcements will be made on social media.
There are 161 polling locations, according to data from Allegheny County officials.
A full list of the polling locations can be found here.
As determined by the Board of Elections, while there is one location listed, sites may include multiple polling places within that location so that physical distancing and other mitigation measures may be followed on Election Day.
View the full list at: https://t.co/xgKMBGV6K6
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 15, 2020
The Allegheny Board of Elections said it submitted its outline for a consolidation plan of polling places on April 28.
You must log in to post a comment.