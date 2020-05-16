



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Entering the ‘Yellow’ phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan is the first step in getting the economy going again across the state.

Retail stores with outside doors, offices and childcare centers were all able open their doors for the first time in weeks starting Friday.

Some restrictions are still in place during this phase.

Social distancing guidelines are to be followed at businesses that have reopened.

State and health leader advise the use of curbside pickup or delivery options if available.

And some things have not changed with this phase.

Salons, schools, gyms and theaters are all closed.

And large gatherings are prohibited.

Restaurants are still takeout or delivery only.

In speaking with businesses, many are taking the proper precautions with barriers at cash registers, sanitizer, and proper disinfecting of common spaces.

Several PennDOT licensing centers reopened with limited services starting yesterday.

Dozens of Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores did the same.

As for when we could get to the green phase, there has been no word yet.

Governor Wolf has said just because an area is in the yellow phase, it doesn’t mean they can’t go back to red.

He is asking people to continue to keep up the safe practices that have prevented the spread.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: