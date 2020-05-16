Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Kindness and giving continue to spread throughout our area during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the Ethnan Temple in Wilkinsburg provided food for those in need, handing out more than 250 boxes of food.
The church leaders say the need is greater than ever since the pandemic began.
“A lot of individuals have lost their jobs, hours have been cut, and maybe there’s just a shortage of food even at the grocery stores,” said Pastor Jerome Hurst. “We’re just opening up to try to live out our motto: to live, to love, and to serve.”
They added that they try to help the community every single day.
You must log in to post a comment.