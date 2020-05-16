PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused a great need for food across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Today, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank held yet another food distribution event, serving nearly 1,000 in the South Hills.
The event marked a milestone, as the food bank handed out its one-millionth pound of food since its COVID-19 response began on March 16.
“We’re doing it through the support of the community in many ways, whether they’re volunteering, whether they’re giving donations, the gift of their time in helping us getting this set up,” said Charlese McKinney, the Network Development Director of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “We’ve had help from the government, we’ve had help from the foundation and the corporate community, so it’s just been a huge effort of people coming together to lift us up.”
They will host another food distribution on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Big Butler Fairgrounds.
