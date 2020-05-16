BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Hickton, a former U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh will be taking on a new role, working with Congress to oversee the use of Coronavirus relief funds.

Hickton, the founding director of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security will be the staff director of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis.

house speaker Nancy Pelosi said the committee’s purpose is “to ensure that the over $2 trillion that Congress has dedicated to this battle – and any additional funds Congress provides in future legislation – are spent wisely and effectively.”

Committee Chair Rep. James E Clyburn, who made the appointment, noted Hickton’s “unique abilities to identify and weed out fraud and abuse.”

