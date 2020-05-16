



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 989 new cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 61 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has now risen to 61,611.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 4,403.

In total, 266,225 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

