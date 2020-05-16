Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the Perry South neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh Police say that officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 300 block of W Burgess Street in Perry South just before 2:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say that Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.
