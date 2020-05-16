BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Perry South, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Shooting, W Burgess Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the Perry South neighborhood of Pittsburgh early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 300 block of W Burgess Street in Perry South just before 2:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say that Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments