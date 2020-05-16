Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced that it has partnered with local organizations to distribute more than 33,000 meals to people in need since March.
Food distributions started March 20. Since then, 33,379 meals have been given to senior citizens and children, according to a city press release. This past week, 4,884 meals were donated through the City of Pittsburgh alongside Parkhurst Dining, the Salvation Army, Save a Life Today and Rivers Casino. Out of those meals, 2,108 were given to seniors and 2,776 to children.
You must log in to post a comment.