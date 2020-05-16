PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police announced it will begin reinforcing restrictions about motorists who park illegally starting on Monday.
Parking violations may lead to ciations from police and possibly drivers’ vehicles being towed for blocking off fire hydrants, wheelchair accessible parking, intersections or entire lanes, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Parking restrictions have not been so heavily enforced during Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order. The announcement of reinforcing parking restrictions comes a day after Allegheny County officially moved into the yellow phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan.
Parking meter violations will not be enforced at this time, however, by the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, but Pittsburgh Police said that illegal parking will not be tolerated despite suspended parking meters.
