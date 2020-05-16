BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday’s weather outlook looks quiet with clouds clearing through the afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures will be in the mid 70’s with low humidity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Another cold front pushes through Sunday afternoon bringing more rain and possible thunderstorms.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

A good bit of rainfall could be produced, lasting through Monday.

Sunday is our last really warm day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down near average with highs staying around 70 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Wednesday looks to be our next dry day but temperatures will only be around 60 for our high.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments