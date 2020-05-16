Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Saturday’s weather outlook looks quiet with clouds clearing through the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the mid 70’s with low humidity.
Another cold front pushes through Sunday afternoon bringing more rain and possible thunderstorms.
A good bit of rainfall could be produced, lasting through Monday.
Sunday is our last really warm day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.
Temperatures will cool down near average with highs staying around 70 degrees.
Wednesday looks to be our next dry day but temperatures will only be around 60 for our high.
