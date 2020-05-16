STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — For the first time in weeks, Penn Avenue in the Strip District looked like its normal self. There was a steady stream of customers going in and out of the reopened businesses.

“It’s a bit busier,” Angela Lamers said.

“Just happy to be out. Nice day. Nice weather,” Chrissy Pollick said while shopping.

According to workers in the Strip, the red phase forced many businesses to close their doors and not as many customers were coming down to shop.

“Back in March, it was like a ghost town. There was nobody was coming out. The strip was really dead,” Donna Smith said.

With moving into the yellow phase, several stores were able to allow customers back inside.

“I’m glad it is for businesses. Some are still closed, but they’re working on it open them up,” Smith said.

“It’s very refreshing. It’s very encouraging. I would just hope everyone does safe measures and does what they’re supposed to do,” Pollick said.

Many people took those precautious appropriately with social distancing and wearing masks.

Inside, stores were doing their parts with signs to make sure people kept their distance. From what our KDKA crews could see, people were abiding by these signs.

“We have it on the ground where they have to go a certain way,” Smith said about her place of work.

“It’s the new normal seeing people with face masks and gloves and things like that. It is what it is, but it’s great to see the strip back,” Bill Russo said.

Most customers agreed, it’s still not normal, but today was a step in the right direction.

“Slowly and gradually. I think that’s the way it has to be,” David Forkosh said.