MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – From Morgantown to all across the globe on Saturday, West Virginia University celebrated its newest alumni with an online commencement.

“Over the past several years, you have faced and overcome a myriad of challenges, but the coronavirus pandemic may be the biggest disruption you have experienced in your lifetime,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said. “But you handled it. And you kept alive your ambitions, hopes, and dreams. You’ve earned your success through hard work, dedication to personal growth, and Mountaineer resiliency. And this says a lot about your ability to face the future.”

The ceremony was done entirely through video conferencing due to the social distancing guidelines put in place by the CDC and the state of West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It featured a special tribute to ROTC cadets and student veterans.

WVU’s School of Nursing MSN/MBA and Health Informatic and Information Management programs had their first-ever graduates.

Nearly 4,500 students were honored as part of the ceremony and WVU’s president Gordon Gee reminded the now alumni that life doesn’t always go as planned.

“As you continue traveling toward your dreams in the years ahead, you will understand better than any class before you that journeys can make shocking and unexpected detours,” he said.

Graduates are also invited for a special ceremony in December to celebrate in-person at the WVU Coliseum.