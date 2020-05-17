Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 8 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, and no additional deaths.
The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,603 since March 14. This includes 1,517 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases.
Officials report that 292 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with no new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
The death toll now stands at 143, with 132 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
As of Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.
