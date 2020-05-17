BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Statewide Cases Top 60,000; Gov. Wolf Announces Beaver Co. Is Moving To 'Yellow Phase'
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 8 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, and no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,603 since March 14. This includes 1,517 confirmed cases and 86 probable cases.

Officials report that 292 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with no new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 143, with 132 confirmed deaths and 11 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

As of Friday, Allegheny County moved into the “Yellow Phase” of reopening.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments