CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Canonsburg is the latest town to cancel its Fourth of July festivities.
In a tweet, the town announced that with the current restrictions in place, their 2020 Fourth of July festivities.
“This decision was not arrived at lightly,” the statement read. “We are moving our focus to the future and wish everyone a happy and safe summer.”
All celebrations for the Fourth of July in Canonsburg have been canceled including the parade, park and pool events, and the fireworks display.
