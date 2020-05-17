



MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Counties moving into the yellow phase means that area farmers markets are getting the green-light to start their season.

On Saturday at Monroeville Park West, the Monroeville Lions Club kicked off its farmers market.

However, opening under the current circumstances means some markets have new rules.

Those who attend the Monroeville Lions Club farmers market must wear masks at all times.

There are no open containers allowed inside the market and none of the vendors are allowed to offer samples.

“I was greeting everybody coming in…everybody was very receptive to that,” said David from the Monroeville Lions Club, who helped organize the farmers market.

About several hundred people showed up for the first day of the season, organizers said.

Dave King from Harvest Valley Farms told KDKA, “I guess I don’t know if I was prepared or not I thought it was over prepared and it was so busy.”

Vendors operated with a totally different set up this year.

To ensure social distancing, there were six-foot barriers, glass partitions, plastic dividers, and hand sanitizer at almost every vendor station.

The vendors are also offering pre-order.

People can call ahead or send a Facebook message and they’ll have your items waiting.

This farmer’s market at Monroeville Park West runs every Saturday from 9a.m. to noon.

